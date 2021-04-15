Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TOPCF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Topcon has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

