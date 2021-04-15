Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

