Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by Tudor Pickering to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.64.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$24.10 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$27.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,766,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,527,011.01. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,196 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

