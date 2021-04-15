Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,550 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,177% compared to the typical volume of 278 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

