Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,860 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 1,518 call options.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,240. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.