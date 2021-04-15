TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$20.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.17. 465,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.59 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit