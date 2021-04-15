TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$20.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.17. 465,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.59 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

