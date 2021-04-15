TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

