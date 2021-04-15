Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,600. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Travis Perkins traded as high as GBX 2,051 ($26.80) and last traded at GBX 1,653 ($21.60), with a volume of 489034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,611 ($21.05).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,497.78 ($19.57).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 in the last 90 days.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.61.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.