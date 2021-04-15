Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,600. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Travis Perkins traded as high as GBX 2,051 ($26.80) and last traded at GBX 1,653 ($21.60), with a volume of 489034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,611 ($21.05).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,497.78 ($19.57).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 in the last 90 days.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.61.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit