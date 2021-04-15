Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Update

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 286,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TREB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,167. Trebia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.