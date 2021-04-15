Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Capitalization Tops $7.39 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 102.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 245.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $9.73 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00007320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00068265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.69 or 0.05926903 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

