Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $196,290.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $65.08. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

