Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $196,290.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.
  • On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $65.08. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit