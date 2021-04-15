TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $23.33.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.