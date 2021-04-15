Truegame Market Capitalization Achieves $325,102.01 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $325,102.01 and $1,907.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00069744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00743905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00089701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00033535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00038672 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

