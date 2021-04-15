Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,162 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Shares of MKSI opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

