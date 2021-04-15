Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

