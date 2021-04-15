Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 20,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,945,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

