Truist Trims PROG (NYSE:PRG) Target Price to $58.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price lowered by Truist from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33. PROG has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,846,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

