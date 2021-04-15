Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.11.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$39.26 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.55 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Insiders sold a total of 90,875 shares of company stock worth $3,502,638 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.