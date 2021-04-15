Tudor Pickering Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

