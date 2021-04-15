Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Million

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $264,027.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,760,427 coins and its circulating supply is 76,196,472 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

