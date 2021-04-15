Twin Disc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,372 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,783% compared to the typical daily volume of 24 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

