Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TLCC remained flat at $$0.20 on Thursday. Twinlab Consolidated has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc is a holding company with interests in the development, manufacture and marketing of nutritional supplements. The firm produces vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab, Reserveage, Metabolife, Trigosamine and Alvita brands.

