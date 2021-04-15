Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS TLCC remained flat at $$0.20 on Thursday. Twinlab Consolidated has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile
