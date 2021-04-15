Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Increased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $443.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

