Ubiq (UBQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54,609.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and $54,609.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,389.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.69 or 0.03889589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00432073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $805.51 or 0.01291108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.90 or 0.00517552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00519805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.53 or 0.00395145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00037054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars.

