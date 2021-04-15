UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,595 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Anaplan worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $9,757,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,163,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.