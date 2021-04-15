UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ingevity worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

