UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $94.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

