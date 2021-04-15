UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 82,389 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

JBL opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,663 shares of company stock worth $6,905,074. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.