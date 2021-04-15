UBS Group Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $213.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

