Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.35. 28,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.