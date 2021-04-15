UniLayer (LAYER) Hits Market Cap of $65.30 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00005235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

