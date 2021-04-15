Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

