Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.12. 28,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $225.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.