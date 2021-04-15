uPlexa (UPX) Trading Up 115.5% Over Last 7 Days

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $3.43 million and $46,747.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 115.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

