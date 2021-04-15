Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE U opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$700.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.61. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of C$3.93 and a 52 week high of C$5.83.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.