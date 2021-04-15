UREEQA (URQA) Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00006236 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00273303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.00741727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,006.19 or 0.99116532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.31 or 0.00851544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

