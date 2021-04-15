US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Foods by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.