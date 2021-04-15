Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 561.7 days.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Ushio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF remained flat at $$13.75 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Ushio has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

