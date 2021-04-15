Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 561.7 days.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Ushio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF remained flat at $$13.75 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Ushio has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit