Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

