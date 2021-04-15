VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,119,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

