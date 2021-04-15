VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the March 15th total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

