Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.54. 50,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,113. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $178.52 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

