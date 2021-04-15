Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $221.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

