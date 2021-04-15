Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $221.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit