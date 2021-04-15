Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 70,034.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

