Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.