Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.94. 105,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $380.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

