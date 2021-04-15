Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,015. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $134.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

