Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $24.15 million and $358,504.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $34.43 or 0.00054462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00269673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00732736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.78 or 0.99938353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.45 or 0.00859660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,427 coins and its circulating supply is 701,296 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

