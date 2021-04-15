VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 648.0 days.

VTTGF remained flat at $$270.42 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $270.42 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.79.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.