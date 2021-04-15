Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $70,642.26 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.90. 26,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,612. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.02 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

